Clinton County Habitat for Humanity looks back at 2021

Progress is being made on the second home started in 2021 by Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County’s volunteers.

Judy and Terry Milliner are anticipating the completion of their home on Clinton Street. Judy is an enthusiastic lady who loves to cook for the workers. She tries to help with construction but a stroke has limited the use of her hand and arm and places her at risk for unexpected falls due to serious balance issues.

She is always ready with a smile and hug. Judy is well known to the Wilmington community for her volunteer work.

Terry also has several health-related issues but has been very busy helping the construction crew in whatever way possible. Terry has always been a hard worker, but unfortunately he’s been forced to deal with unemployment many times due to his employers either closing or moving out of the area.

April Warner and her sons were able to move into their new home in time for Christmas. April’s eyes light up as she describes the positive changes in her life brought about by this move.

She stated she never knew how many times the train goes past her home, tooting the horn and rattling the pictures on the wall. She doesn’t mind this inconvenience for a warm home that she can call her own.

The 2021 year ended on a special note with several awards being given at the local Habitat for Humanity fall harvest dinner. The dinner is a special time for the families, donors, volunteers and vendors to come together and share a delicious meal.

The Habitat for Humanity Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Bob Schaad. Bob donates countless hours doing the bookkeeping for the organization. In addition he runs the Habitat booth at the Clinton County Corn Festival, which raises a large amount of money that’s used to purchase building supplies for the homes.

During the festival, if Bob is needed he can be found in the back of the booth cooking the pork or stirring the ham and beans. He has been involved with the Habitat for Humanity organization for over 25 years, recognizing how important it is to help families be able to live in affordable energy-efficient homes in Clinton County.

Dale Ellenberger received the Golden Hammer Award. Dale is respected by the construction crew members for his expertise and dry wit.

Jay Barkey received the Energizer Award. Jay is always the first person on the job site on scheduled workdays and can be caught working on the homes on other days by himself and sometimes with his wife Linda. Jay is known for his skills and his laugh. The crew gets worried when Jay isn’t heard chuckling on a busy day.

The Business Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Matrka Renovation & Paint LLC. Owner Mark Matrka finds time outside of his busy schedule to work with the Habitat crew, often times providing needed heavy equipment and saving the group the costs of rental.

The 2021 Habitat for Humanity Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Bob Schaad, presented by Tom Matrka. Dale Ellenberger receives the Golden Hammer Award, presented by Tom Matrka. Jay Barkey earns the Energizer Award, presented by Tom Matrka. Matrka Renovation & Paint LLC and its owner Mark Matrka are recognized with the Business Volunteer of the Year Award, presented by Tom Matrka. Terry and Judy Milliner anticipate the completion of their Habitat home on Clinton Street in Wilmington.