Local Briefs: Great Oaks sets virtual Q&A; mobile food pantry coming; locals earn Chatfield honors

Great Oaks sets virtual Q&A

Parents and current sophomores who want to know more about the 31 career programs at Great Oaks Career Campuses can tune in to a live Q&A session on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The session will feature Great Oaks staff and others who will answer questions about the programs, applying for fall 2022, certifications and college credit available, and more.

The livestreamed Q&A session can be seen at www.greatoaks.com/pa from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. A recording of the video will be available on the website afterward.

Mobile food pantry slated

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio are hosting an upcoming Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. They are partnering with the local community and distributing food at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington.

All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and, once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Locals earn Chatfield honors

Chatfield College’s Fall Semester 2021 Dean’s List includes: From Blanchester — Emma Damewood, Zoey Hupp, Briana Mobley, Alissa Woods; New Vienna — Anna Malone, Jenna Stanley, Savannah Tolle; Midland — Joshua Elliott, Carolyn Koch; Wilmington — Naomi Quigley; and Lynchburg — Abbygail Ehlers, Addison Tissandier, Ian Waits, Sara Wilkin.