The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30:

• Natasha Henson, 28, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended from Dec. 26, 2021 to Dec. 26, 2022, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 1, 2022. Henson must take part in supervised probation.

• Jason Saunders, 34, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (18 days suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Saunders must take part in supervised probation.

• Jeffrey Horton, 38, of Midland, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed. Horton must complete diversion, must no consume alcohol or drugs, complete a 20-week batterer intervention program, the temporary protection order is lifted at the request of the victim and consent of the state.

• Kyle Grooms, 24, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Grooms.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

