Two new subdivisions in Clinton County are set to grow

WILMINGTON — Building lots for new homes are selling quite well at two new residential subdivisions in the northwest section of Clinton County.

Eight lots are sold at Sunset Meadow Estates, and two more are pending, according to the Sunset Meadow Estates’ Facebook page which has a Monday update.

Thus at Sunset Meadow Estates, 10 of the 21 lots available have either sold or are sale-pending status.

Three more people are working with one of the subdivision’s approved builders to decide on house placement and the like, added the same Facebook posting.

And at Todd’s Fork Reserve, 14 of the 33 available lots in phase 1 are sold, according to a page on the website of Ellis Custom Homes, a preferred builder for the residential development.

Sunset Meadow Estates is in Chester Township, and is located off State Route 73 about two miles west of Interstate-71. Todd’s Fork Reserve is in Adams Township, and is sited along Todd’s Fork Road west of Wilmington.

“The new subdivisions have really come through,” said Clinton County Building & Zoning (B&Z) Manager Walt Daniel in a Wednesday appointment with the county commissioners.

He added he still would like to see somebody offering more affordable housing in Clinton County. “I know that there’s been concern about that as well,” said Daniel.

Commercial construction is looking good, he continued. The county B&Z manager remarked he would be meeting later in the day with R+L Carriers “on some projects they’re going to be doing.”

During the commissioners meeting Daniel expressed his wish that some of the smaller towns, specifically mentioning Sabina, would consider building inspections in their area “even if they don’t want zoning.”

