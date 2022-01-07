Local Briefs: 2 earn Marietta honors; CM and EC boards, CCCAP, and CC Park Board set meetings

Locals earn Marietta honors

Anne Thompson of Wilmington and Austin Hilt of Lynchburg were named to the Marietta College Fall 2021 Dean’s High Honors List (3.75 and up GPA).

CCCAP sets next meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. The meeting will be held in person and is open to the public.

CM board meeting set

The Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at the high school library.

EC meetings are slated

The East Clinton Local Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting at the New Vienna Elementary Media Center, 301 E. Church St.in New Vienna, at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

The following week board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the New Vienna Elementary Media Center.

Park board to meet

Clinton County Park Board will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 in the Law Library.