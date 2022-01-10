Local murder suspect’s case sent to grand jury

WILMINGTON — A murder suspect’s case will go before a grand jury.

Phillip Haley, 38, of Sabina, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday at Clinton County Municipal Court. The case will now go before the grand jury in the Common Pleas Court.

Haley, currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Zachary Parrott in December. Haley faces charges of felony murder and felonious assault. His bond is still set at $500,000.

According to the court affidavit, Haley’s estranged wife, Kari, had invited Parrott, a co-worker of hers, and a mutual friend to her house to play board games.

Kari was showing Parrott around her house when Phillip Haley entered the residence. The affidavit notes that Phillip Haley hasn’t lived at the house since November, and he was living in his truck.

The suspect “came running up the stairs and began yelling at Zachary Parrott,” the affidavit states. Philip Haley reportedly told Parrott to leave the house, which he agreed to do.

“Mr. Parrott walked over to get his bag and Mr. Haley became upset again and attempted to strike Mr. Parrott,” the report states. “Phillip T. Haley then struck Kari Haley in the right side of her head and began to punch Mr. Parrott.”

Parrott and Phillip Haley began to fight, which led to the upstairs bathroom. Gunshots were heard and Parrott was found on the bathroom floor bleeding. Phillip was a CCW holder and normally kept a handgun in his waistband, according to the affidavit.

Phillip was taken into custody by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies. The gun was located in Phillip’s truck. Sabina Fire Department members declared Parrott dead with two bullet wounds.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

