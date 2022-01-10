The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7:

• Jean Pierre Heiremans, 62, of Loveland, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Jan. 11, 2022 to Jan. 11, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Heiremans must take part in reporting probation and a three-day driver intervention program. Heiremans’ license was destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 24. Additional charges of O.V.I.-high test and failure to control were dismissed.

• Tyler Winkle, 32, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Winkle must complete a three-day non-residential intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of failure to control and no operator’s license were dismissed.

• Brent Hunter, 57, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs. Hunter must have no contact with the incident location.

• Yardelyn Gutierrez, 25, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Gonzalez must complete 16 hours of community service.

• Tania Gonzalez, 48, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Gonzalez must complete 16 hours of community service. Gonzalez shall pay $276.22 in restitution to the victim.

• William Sagraves, 48, of Xenia, trespassing, assessed $135 court costs.

• Melissa Leslie, 51, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tyler Rice, 28, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Alex Grace, 23, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Grace.

• Rafael Kepler, 25, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Kepler.

• Tommy Burkhart of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Burkhart.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_gavel-pic-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574