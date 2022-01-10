Clinton County commissioners re-organize for 2022; Woods named president

WILMINGTON — During 2022 re-organization activity Monday, county commissioners named Commissioner Brenda K. Woods as their ’22 president, and also designated themselves to serve on a number of committees and boards.

It is customary in Clinton County for the Board of Commissioners’ gavel to be handed off annually among the three commissioners on a rotating basis. After her appointment, Woods expressed thanks for the job performed by last year’s commissioners president, Commissioner Mike McCarty.

“I thought you did a great job, and I appreciate all of your hard work,” she said.

Woods noted that last year McCarty asked that all three commissioners write down their goals for the year. She wondered whether everyone wanted to do something similar for 2022.

McCarty said he likes doing that because it gives him a feel for what the other two commissioners are thinking in terms of goals and priorities.

Each county commissioner has contact with different people in the community, McCarty said, and collectively putting their particular goals on paper “just kind of brings that all together.”

McCarty said he would like to take a little more time to think about his list for the new year, and Woods said she would plan to bring it back up in a week to 10 days.

Below are the re-organization items dealt with Monday.

Commissioners will continue to hold their regular meeting sessions on Monday and Wednesday mornings on the second floor of the county courthouse.

They were unable to re-appoint the county apiary inspector (apiary has to do with bees) because of the recent resignation of the person filling that post.

Commissioners approved keeping the current payment rates for members of the Clinton County Zoning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals at $35 per meeting.

Commissioners also set the 2022 mileage rate at 58.5 cents per mile.

All three commissioners were designated to serve on the County Investment Committee.

Woods individually was designated: to serve on the Health Department Advisory Board; to serve on the Clinton County Board of Revisions (a spot that accompanies the commissioners presidency); to execute all Farm Service Agency documents; to serve on Clinton County Sewer Board; serve on Clinton County Courthouse Parking Lot Committee; serve on Courthouse Security Committee; and to serve on the LEGACY Fund Board.

County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed individually was designated: to serve on the Family and Children First Board; to be commissioners representative to — and attend the meetings of — the Clinton County Port Authority Board; and to serve on the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission.

McCarty individually was designated: to serve on the Clinton County Microfilming Board; to serve as the Solid Waste District Chairman; as EMA designee; as Clinton County Local Emergency Planning Commission designee; as Records Commission designee; to serve on the Local Community Corrections Board; and to serve on the Quarry Committee.

Steed and Woods were designated to serve on the Clinton County Land Re-utilization Corporation (Land Bank).

Commissioners designated McCarty as official representative and Steed as official alternate for voting purposes at meetings of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. They also designated Steed and McCarty to serve on the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC). Clinton County is a part of OPWC District 10 along with Warren, Butler, and Clermont counties.

County Administrator Mary Ann Haines Foland will continue to serve on the Clinton County Law Library Board.

Julie L. Bolton was reappointed as Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners.

Commissioner Brenda Woods will serve as the 2022 president of the Clinton County Board of Commissioners. She is pictured on Monday signing a document related to her role as board president. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_woods_c.jpg Commissioner Brenda Woods will serve as the 2022 president of the Clinton County Board of Commissioners. She is pictured on Monday signing a document related to her role as board president. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal