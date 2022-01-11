Sheriff’s reports: $60K in batteries stolen from cell tower

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 11:28 a.m. on Nov. 6, deputies received a report of eight batteries stolen from a cell tower in U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. The report indicates the batteries are valued at $60,000.

• At 11:08 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies recovered a green 2010 Chevrolet Cruze in Midland that was reported stolen. The vehicle belonged to a 69-year-old Felicity male.

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old New Vienna male for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in New Vienna.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

