Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, Jan. 3. Follow-up. When I arrived (2:15 p.m.) Person In Charge said [employee] had Manager Certificate and it was posted on the wall. They had temperature charts available starting Nov. 18. There were no cleaning procedures or logs available. There was no Person In Charge certificate available.

Critical: Handwashing sink behind make line has no paper towels available. No verification available that employees know when to report illness. None of the bottles of sauce on the make line or in walk-in cooler were properly date marked.

Non-critical: Icee machine still not working. Door to walk-in freezer doesn’t close properly due to ice build-up around the door seal. Cabinet doors under soda machine are dirty and in disrepair. Inside of microwave oven (top) is dirty. Outside of walk-in cooler door is dirty. Dry storage area is dirty. Floors are dirty. Walls are dirty.

Follow-up: Yes.

• Skyline, 2799 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 3.

Non-critical: Powder sugar and brown sugar containers missing common name labels. Inside door of Beverage-Air cooler is not smooth and easy to clean (protective sticker damaged/peeling.) Floor in dry stock room (near CO2 tanks) has debris accumulations. Vent hood above cooking equipment has grease and dust accumulations. Vent hood above cooking equipment has grease and dust accumulations. Grout is missing between floor tiles in kitchen (near cooking equipment/ice making machine). Floor tile is missing near kettle. Caulking/seal is missing at hand sink and warewash tables. Light bulbs nonworking in dry stock room and near kitchen exit door.

• Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington, Jan. 3. Follow-up.

Critical: Pizza lids and rings on prep table are dirty.

Non-critical: Utensils hanging over 3-compartment sink are dirty. Door seal of walk-in cooler broken. Handle on Beverage-Air cooler is dirty. Side of soda machine is dirty. Proofer is dirty on outside. The dough station is covered with plastic wrap. The dough retarder is dirty inside and out. Men’s restroom is dirty. Ceiling is dirty throughout. Caulking behind hand sink is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 3.

• McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 North, Wilmington, Jan. 3.

Non-critical: Drive-thru window food handlers were not wearing hair restraints.

