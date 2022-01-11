Petition seeks reopening of investigation of woman’s death in 2013

WILMINGTON — Family, friends and over 2,200 signers of a petition are seeking to have the investigation re-opened by law enforcement in the case of the 2013 death of a Sabina woman.

In March 2013, the body of Casey L. Pitzer, 32, was discovered in a retention pond around SR 73 and US 22/SR3 about a week after she went missing.

Her body was sent to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for an autopsy, and authorities determined the cause of death was drowning.

Pitzer was employed as manager of concessions and maintenance for Cowan Lake and Caesar Creek State Parks.

The 1998 Wilmington High School graduate was born in 1980 in Wilmington, the daughter of Greg Pitzer and Terry Coates. She was also survived by two sons.

The petition posted on the website change.org alleges that “two men that said Casey jumped out of their truck the night she came up missing did not pass their lie detector tests” and “Law Enforcement Officials told the family that the two men passed their lie detector tests”; that “critical evidence ended up being burnt and destroyed”; and, in addition, that, “Casey Pitzer was in good shape, very familiar with water. She was good at swimming and she also kayaked.”

The petition also states, “The family and friends of Casey Pitzer have been screaming foul play since she was found dead in 2013. The investigation and recovery was mishandled and botched.”

Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s office, told the News Journal they are familiar with the petition but have not heard the latest from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) on whether or not to reopen the case.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens did not have an official comment at this time, but he told the News Journal that he will in the future.

Casey Pitzer died in 2013. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Pitzer.jpg Casey Pitzer died in 2013. change.org https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-2.jpg change.org