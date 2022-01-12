Local man dies in Center Road single-car accident

CHESTER TWP. – A Wilmington man was killed in a single-vehicle accident late Tuesday night.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involving a Chevrolet Sonic occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Center Road in Chester Township, Clinton County.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Mr. Shawn Hardin, 32, of Wilmington, was operating a 2014 Chevy Sonic and was traveling eastbound on Center Road. The Sonic traveled off the left side of the road and hit a culvert causing the vehicle to overturn, the OSHP stated.

Hardin was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s office.

Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Chester Township Fire Department, and Chester Township EMS assisted on scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash, the OSHP stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

