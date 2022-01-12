But wait, there’s more at the Murphy: Concert events on tap for 2022

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre has a wealth of live concerts and performances set for 2022, including these (and probably more to come):

Special events

• The Wayside Winds woodwind quartet, in partnership with Wilmington College; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20

• “George Washington Carver and Friends”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

• Giuliano Graniti, concert pianist, in partnership with Wilmington College; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5

• “Alice in Wonderland”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre; 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Live concerts

The Murphy Theatre’s 2022 Concert Series — “Check back often, we keep adding ‘em!” — includes:

• A Hard Day’s Night — Beatles tribute band, Jan. 15

• Phil Dirt and the Dozers, golden oldies, Jan. 29.

• Hotel California — Eagles tribute band; Feb. 19

• The Drowsy Lads — ”Post-St. Patty’s Day Hangover Concert; March 18

• “Country Legends” — a tribute to Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Keith Urban

• ABBAmania, ABBA tribute band; April 9

• McGuffey Lane; April 30

• Blessid Union of Souls; May 6

• Mickey Gilley; Aug. 26.

For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurhpytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Murphy-Theatre-logo.jpeg

These shows are set, with more to come