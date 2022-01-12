MHRB to hold community listening sessions in Clinton, Warren Counties

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRBWCC) has scheduled in-person community forums to hear from community residents about mental health and addiction services and what they see as needs the board might address in the future.

Clinton County residents are invited to attend a session 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, January 24 at The Loft on Main, 64 W. Main St., Wilmington.

Warren County residents can attend a session 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, January 31 at the Warren County Administration Building, Commissioners Meeting Room, 406 Justice Dr., Lebanon.

“It’s important for us to not just offer information and education to residents,” said Colleen Chamberlain, executive director at MHRBWCC. “We also need to learn from the people we serve about issues and needs they may see in the community so that we can better address them as we plan for future services and programs.”

An online session is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, February 1. Details will be posted on the board website at mhrbwcc.org.

About MHRBWCC

The Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) is the local board of mental health and addiction services for residents of Warren and Clinton Counties.

MHRBWCC plans, funds, monitors, and evaluates services and programs provided by various agencies that care for residents living with mental health and addiction issues. For more information, visit mhrbwcc.org.

