Local Briefs: SOESC, Port Authority set meetings

SOESC sets meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will have its organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the SOESC Center, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington.

Port sets ‘22 meetings

Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Wilmington Air Park (ID required for air park entry) Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

The Jan. 13 meeting is scheduled to be in-person at the Wilmington Air Park. If monthly arrangements change (date/location change or in-person/virtual meeting change), proper notification will be issued.