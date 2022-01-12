Clinton-Massie students heading to leadership-fostering gatherings

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Upcoming opportunities for leadership growth among students were a focus of the high school principal’s update to the Clinton-Massie school board.

Members of the high school National Honor Society and of Student Council will attend the Columbus Blue Jackets Leadership Day on Jan. 27 to network and grow, said Principal Aaron Seewer. For fun, there will be dinner and attending the game in the evening.

Two sophomores, Emily Kau and Evan Hathaway, will travel to Sharonville in early February to attend a West Point Society Ethics & Leadership seminar. There they will collaborate with student peers, business leaders, and graduates of West Point.

The West Point Society of Greater Cincinnati hosts this annual seminar, bringing leadership training from the Academy to students and faculty in the Tri-State region. The seminars began in 2013.

According to the group’s website, “Long term, we hope that this seminar will inspire and develop leaders of character throughout the community.”

Seewer said, “They’ll bring those leadership skills back here. We hope to employ that experience in our hallways here as well.”

Sophomore Brighton Rodman will take part in a three-day HOBY Youth Leadership Conference in June on an Ohio college campus. HOBY is short for Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership. It was founded by American actor Hugh O’Brian in 1958 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire a global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation.

Seewer reported the high school is in the process of selecting Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State nominee delegates and referring them to the American Legion for interviews and sponsorship to this opportunity. Boys State will be held at Miami University and Girls State at Mount Union.

“We have a strong tradition there of being represented, and we want to continue that as well, in both Buckeye Boys and Girls State,” said Seewer.

Seewer also noted a couple high school teachers who will be presenting to their counterparts at state conferences: music teacher Christin McClain and physical education teacher Dan McSurley. McSurley, who also is head coach of the Ohio Division IV champions Clinton-Massie Falcons football team, will be speaking about “Program Culture & Power Run”, while McClain will talk about “Strategies for making your music ensemble an integral part of your school culture”.

High school student and football player Carter Frank was given a CMAD (Consistently Making A Difference) Award by the school board. Nominated by middle school physical education teacher Tammy Mudd, she said of Carter, “I love how he encourages others, always has a smile on his face, and best of all always puts others first. You have a bright future ahead of you; I look forward to seeing you soar outside of Clinton-Massie.”

Seewer’s written report to the board spoke of a recent expenditure.

“In pursuit of minimizing instructional interruptions and maintaining campus safety, Halo Vape Detectors have been purchased and installed in the restrooms across the building. The detectors send a silent alarm for vape use, detection of THC, loud noise/vandalism, etc.,” stated the principal.

Clinton-Massie Director of Innovation and Learning David Moss also gave a report to the board. He said he is working toward having a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) camp every summer.

Moss said he would like to provide more training opportunities for members of the community on technology usage for their student and for themselves. He also is investigating credentialing and accreditation opportunities in technology for students and community members.

Work with a consultant on building a vision for a gifted program is ongoing, said Moss. The goal is around springtime to bring to the board of education some ideas of what a CM gifted program could look like, with maybe a couple options, he said.

To start the board meeting, there was a moment of silence for bus driver Patrick “Pat” Ederer, a CM bus driver since 2007.

“Even through all the battles he had with cancer, his smile never left him. He was always positive, always checking on other people,” said Supt. Matt Baker.

During the 2022 organization of the board, member Jeremy Lamb was reappointed the school board’s president.

