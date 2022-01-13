Ohio jobless claims rise during past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 17,469 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 5,120 more than the previous week. The state’s residents filed 57,157 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 8,311 more than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed January 2-8, was 74,626.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in November was 4.8%. The national unemployment rate in November was 4.2%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in November was 61.3%. The national labor force participation rate in November was 61.8%.

OSJFS