Clinton County’s Adam Fricke wins CEAO statewide award

Clinton County is honored to have the County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO) County Engineer Employee of the Year Award presented to Adam Fricke, who is chief deputy engineer at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

The CEAO presented state recognition awards to Ohio county engineers and their staff during the CEAO’s annual business meeting held in December.

The CEAO County Engineer Employee of the Year Award is given to an employee of an Ohio county engineer’s office to recognize their exceptional effort and outstanding performance for the citizens of their county and the contribution to the association.

Fricke is both a registered professional engineer and a registered professional surveyor.

He has been with the Clinton County Engineer’s Office since 2005, and became the chief deputy engineer in 2009. He is a 2002 graduate of the University of Cincinnati.

From left are CEAO President Fred Wachtel, Clinton County Engineer Jeff Linkous, Clinton County Chief Deputy Engineer Adam Fricke holding his award, and CEAO Executive Director Dean Ringle.