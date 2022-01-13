3 sworn in as East Clinton board members

The East Clinton Local Board of Education held its 2022 organizational meeting this week. One item of business was the swearing in of newly elected and re-elected board members. From left are new board member Kelli Jamison, and two returning members Linda Compton and Dr. Robert Carey. The other two school board members are Janielle Runyon and Amy Zimmerman.

