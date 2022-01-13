Council on Aging can help older adults in Clinton County get vaccinated

Council on Aging (COA) of Southwestern Ohio wants older adults to know COA can help older adults find a vaccine provider, provide free transportation to vaccinations, and help eligible individuals get vaccinated in their homes.

Clinton County is a part of COA of Southwestern Ohio’s service area. Older adults who need help getting vaccinated can contact COA at 513-721-1025. COA’s call center is open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Through these efforts, COA already has helped nearly 4,000 area older adults get vaccinated against COVID-19.

COA is urging all older adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — including booster shots. Booster shots are important because the vaccine’s effectiveness at preventing serious illness lessens over time, especially in people age 65 and older.

“Any older adult who has been on the fence about getting a booster shot should do it now,” said Ken Wilson, vice president of program operations and business services at COA.

“Older adults have the highest vaccination rates in Ohio, but what we’re seeing now is that older adults who do not have their booster shot are at risk for getting seriously ill or being hospitalized. In fact, most people in the hospital today due to COVID-19 are older adults,” Wilson stated in a COA media release earlier this week.

The following booster schedule is recommended for adults age 65 and older, depending on the initial vaccine type: Pfizer — 5 months after completing the full series; Moderna — 6 months after completing the full series; and Johnson and Johnson — 2 months after receiving the single-dose vaccination.

Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio is a nonprofit organization. COA is a state-designated Area Agency on Aging serving Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties.

In addition to its regional headquarters in Blue Ash, it has a Clinton County office located at 2333 Rombach Avenue in Wilmington.

