Local Briefs: Awaiting next step for NV building; MacD’s closes; info on birth/death records

Building’s fate being determined

NEW VIENNA — The next step in deciding the fate of a partially collapsed downtown building is for the insurance company to determine what it’s going to do, the Clinton-Highland Fire District & EMS chief said Thursday morning.

A large brick building, which houses both Engine House Pizza and Stephanie’s Restaurant on the 100 block of West Main Street, collapsed partially Jan. 5 while the brick building next door was in the final stages of demolition.

The collapsed building is closed off to the public through the use of caution tape around a larger area, and inside that there is a construction chain-link fence, said Chief John Johnson.

An insurance company representative has looked at the building, reported Johnson.

“Our [fire district] main objective is the safety of the public,” said the chief. He added he is hoping the various parties get something moving before the end of the week.

Mac D’s closes

WILMINGTON — Mac D’s Pub announced this week it has permanently closed. It operated for more than 35 years, according to the business’ Facebook page announcement.

The property on Wilmington’s west side will be listed for sale soon, added the posting.

Birth and death records

Birth and Death Record requests will only be available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. Clinton County Health District will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 for the Martin Luther King Holiday.

WMS honor roll online

An incorrect version of the latest Wilmington Middle School honor roll was submitted by the school and published by the News Journal earlier this week. The corrected version is online at wnewsj.com .