Scholarship portal launched for area students

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Foundation will launch its online, common form program that will simplify the scholarship application process on Friday, Jan. 14.

This simple, easy-to-use scholarship site will allow our community’s graduating high school students to apply for scholarships — from a variety of funding organizations — in one location.

The portal is accessible through the Clinton County Foundation website clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/scholarships . The portal will remain open until March 1.

Lynn Deatherage, new President of the Clinton County Foundation Board of Trustees, has been instrumental in organizing the portal.

“I’m very excited about this project,” said Deatherage. “I know from experience with my own children and service on the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Scholarship Fund that this portal is a game-changer. The students, guidance counselors, and reviewers will all appreciate this streamlined process.”

Guidance counselors at the area schools have provided input and are instrumental in directing students to the various scholarship opportunities. However, students will have the opportunity to set up their own account, share some specifics like GPA, activities and career ambitions.

The step-by-step process will identify which scholarships are available and walk users through relevant essay questions.

“One of the best features of this site is the ‘save’ feature. A student can work on essays offline, copy and paste them into the portal, then save their work. Pick up right where you left off,” said Alison Belfrage, the new Executive Director of the Foundation.

Less than a year ago the Foundation announced this initiative to support the communities served by the Foundation.

“This portal is an investment by the Clinton County Foundation Board of Trustees in our young people,” said Deatherage. “Schooling is expensive and we wanted to afford the young people in our community with access to the many scholarships available.”

The Foundation currently manages more than 80 scholarships annually with a total gift amount of nearly $145,000 this year.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Clinton-Co.-Foundation.jpg