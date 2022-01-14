‘Sip & Learn’ with chamber members

WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for a special “Sip & Learn” version of “Coffee with Colleagues” 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 9.

We’ll be meeting at Kairos Coffee where you can mingle with the chamber and fellow members of the business community. Kairos is located at 1593 Rombach Ave.

All are welcome to attend but RSVPS are highly encouraged by Feb. 7 via email to info@wccchamber.com or call/text Dessie Rogers at 937-382-2737.

This special event will also feature a 15-minute presentation (beginning at 11 a.m.) from chamber member Evermore Financial Services, an accounting firm which specializes in cash flow management for small businesses with a goal of helping all types of companies profit. This short presentation will give a snapshot overview of their longer “Profit First” course in order to show how it might benefit the success of your company.

