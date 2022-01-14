Blanchester council to continue discussion on possible earnings tax for BPD; police chief to retire this month

BLANCHESTER — Despite not getting approved by the council, a village’s earning tax may still have some life.

At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, an ordinance for a 0.5% earnings tax for the Blanchester Police force failed to receive approval for a third and final reading.

According to the ordinance: “The tax is levied at a uniform rate on all persons residing in or earning or receiving income in the Village of Blanchester, Clinton County, Ohio. The tax is levied on income, qualifying wages, commissions and other compensation, and on net profits as hereinafter.”

Mayor John Carman, before the vote, told council members that this tax would not apply to military members, people on Social Security, and those on disability, among others.

If it had passed, it would have gone into effect at the beginning of 2023.

Some council members wish to discuss it more and explore other options. Returning councilmember Tyler McCollister advised some aspects were brought to his attention, and he wants to look at it further.

“Have we thought about putting it to the voters? Or does that make a difference?” McCollister asked.

Councilmember Reilly Hopkins felt that people need to decide on whether or not the tax should happen.

“Since I’ve been on council, we’ve never discussed putting this kind of backing behind this tax where 100% goes to the police department,” said Hopkins.

McCollister said he feels there needs to be a committee to discuss the best way to approach it.

No further action was taken on the ordinance after the failed reading.

Also during council:

• Mayor John Carman announced that Police Chief Scott Reinbolt would be retiring on January 28.

• Tyler McCollister was named the new President Pro Tem of Council.

