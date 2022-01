WILMINGTON — A Midland man has been found guilty on multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition.

On Friday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, a jury found Keith Carpenter, 49, guilty on 11 counts of felony-one rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition — felony three and four, respectively.

According to court documents, there were two victims, both of whom were under the age of 13.

Carpenter is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_gavel-pic-1-.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574