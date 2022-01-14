ODOT updates on upcoming roadwork

Through the week ending Jan. 22, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

New impacts

U.S. 68 (South Street) Signalization — At the intersections with U.S. 22/3 (Locust/Main Streets) and Sugartree Street. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 18, and crews will be working intermittently in either direction at each intersection. Traffic will be maintained during hours of operation; however, lane restrictions will be in effect, as well as short-term closures of parking areas and turn lanes at various intervals. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

S.R. 72, S.R. 350 Shoulder Reconditioning — At various locations on either route. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

S.R. 133, S.R. 350, U.S. 22 & U.S. 68 Vegetation Clearing — At various locations on all routes. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

S.R. 730, U.S. 22 Ditching — On S.R. 730, near Old State Road, and on U.S. 22, between Beech Grove and Clarksville roads. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

S.R. 350 Pavement Repair — Between S.R. 730 and Gibson Road. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

