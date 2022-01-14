Local Briefs: Info on WCS meetings in ‘22; Family & Children First sets meeting

WCS board meets at 6 p.m.

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 in the library at Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place.

Please note the new time for regular meetings in 2022 will be at 6 p.m. (rather than 7 p.m.) as was board approved at the organizational meeting.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the Treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

FCFC sets next meeting

Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting is 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Clinton County Job & Family Services, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington. Public is invited.

For more information, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator, at clintonctyfcfc@yahoo.com.