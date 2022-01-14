First-half real estate tax bills mailed

WILMINGTON — First-half 2021 real estate taxes payable on or before Feb. 14, 2022 are currently being mailed, Clinton County Treasurer Kyle Rudduck announced.

The tax statements are being delivered via the U.S. Postal Service to property owners responsible for paying property taxes directly to the county. The tax bills are being printed and mailed by Smart Bill and are partially blue in color.

Property owners who escrow with a bank or mortgage company will not receive a tax statement since those institutions are responsible for making payment to the county from their customer’s escrowed funds.

Consider saving time and paying online. Online payments can be made via the website www.cctreasoh.com for a fee of $1 for electronic checks, regardless of how many parcels are being paid, and a fee of 2.65% ($3 minimum) for credit and debit cards.

Taxpayers can also mail their tax payments to 46 S. South St, Suite 205, Wilmington OH 45177. Post-dated checks will not be accepted by a taxpayer or a bank paying on behalf of a taxpayer.

Beginning this year, property tax payments can also be made in person at either of the Merchants National Bank branches in Wilmington at 1288 Wayne Road and 2829 Rombach Ave.

If electing to pay at either of the branch locations, please ensure you bring copies of your tax bill(s). Payment(s) can not be processed at branch locations without a copy of the tax bill.

First-half real estate tax payments being mailed to the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office must have a U.S. Post office postmark, not a postmark from a mail meter, of Feb. 14, 2022 or prior to ensure timely payment.

Any real estate owner not receiving a tax bill should call the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office at 937-382-2224. Tax bills less than 50 cents will not be generated or mailed and do not need to be paid until such time when they exceed that limit.

Questions about the valuation, tax calculation, CAUV or homestead should go to the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 937-382-2250.

Clinton County Treasurer’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Clinton-County-logo.jpg