TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Saturday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2022. There are 350 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 15, 2009, US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger ditched his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survived.

On this date:

In 1892, the original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the game originated.

In 1929, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was born in Atlanta.

In 1943, work was completed on the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of War (now Defense).

In 1967, the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeated the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, retroactively known as Super Bowl I.

In 1973, President Richard M. Nixon announced the suspension of all U.S. offensive action in North Vietnam, citing progress in peace negotiations.

In 1981, the police drama series “Hill Street Blues” premiered on NBC.

In 2001, Wikipedia, a web-based encyclopedia, made its debut.

In 2014, a highly critical and bipartisan Senate report declared that the deadly September 2012 assault on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, could have been prevented; the report spread blame among the State Department, the military and U.S. intelligence.

In 2020, Chinese officials said they couldn’t rule out the possibility that a new coronavirus in central China could spread between humans, though they said the risk of transmission appeared to be low. House Democratic leaders carried articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump across the U.S. Capitol in a formal procession to the Senate.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Margaret O’Brien is 84. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 69. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 65. Actor Chad Lowe is 54. Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 43. Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 41.