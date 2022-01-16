Winter Weather Advisory: Some snow on the way today

WILMINGTON — The forecast from the National Weather Service in Wilmington for Sunday and Monday includes a Winter Weather Advisory for today (Sunday) through 7 am Monday:

Today/afternoon

A chance of rain, snow, and sleet after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow before 4 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 am. Low around 23. Northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday/M.L.King Day

A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 7 to 15 mph.

