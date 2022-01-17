Nominations for Outstanding Women of Clinton County due Feb. 4

Applications for Outstanding Women of Clinton County (OWCC) nominations are due Friday, February 4, 2022. The OWCC Committee is seeking nominations of women who have made important, perhaps , unique, economic, social, cultural or humanitarian contributions to their communities of Clinton County. Please visit outstandingwomenclintoncounty for the applications and information about OWCC.

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County of 2022 will be honored at the luncheon at Roberts Centre, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Beth Ellis of Cherrybend will be the guest speaker. Also a graduating senior woman from each Clinton County High School will be awarded a $1,500 to a college of their choice. The 2021 scholarship winners will also be honored.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_OWCC-logo.jpg