Leadership Clinton going strong in 34th class year

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Leadership Institute is going strong as the group’s own leaders held their annual meeting on Thursday.

CCLI’s Executive Director Jonathan McKay gave a report on this year’s 34th class.

McKay is concentrating on fundraising as well as running the Leadership Clinton office, which maintains standing office hours of 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and by appointment.

CCLI continues to further its partnership with the Farm Bureau, which sponsored the recent Ag Day and served breakfast, and Clinton County natives Ed Lacy and Dan Buckley spoke on Modeling the Way day.

Board members approved for another term are Josh Martin, Elizabeth Huber and Lance Beus. The board consists of: Elizabeth Huber, President; Molly Boatman, Vice President; Mike Gorman, Treasurer; Danielle Cochran, Secretary; and Jeff Rollins, Brett Rudduck and Bexlie Beam, as well as Beus and Martin.

Terry Habermehl and McKay are serving as Co-Program Coordinators.

Leadership Clinton is “a unique community leadership opportunity designed to enhance the development of existing & future leaders for Clinton County. Participants explore critical issues & opportunities with knowledgeable speakers, existing community leaders & effective facilitators, & participate in a variety of experimental activities including a community enhancement team project.”

