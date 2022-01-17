WILMINGTON — A free Community Hep C/HIV Clinic will be hosted by BrightView and Central Outreach 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 at BrightView Wilmington, 485 W. Main St.

Did you know that the cure rate for Hep C is 98 percent, and takes six months?

• For those who have never been tested, it’s a single finger stick, with results in 10 minutes.

• For those who need a confirmation test, it’s a simple blood test.

After a confirmation of HIV or Hep C, treatment is completely free.

No registration is required; just show up.

“Get Tested, Get Treated, Get Cured.” For more information, contact Julie Clemons at j.robinson@brightviewhealth.com or at 937-284-0543.

