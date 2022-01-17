Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 6.

Critical: Bacon and onion jam dated Jan. 5 for discard on shelf in walk-in cooler. Container of sausage patties on cart not dated. Container of cheese sauce on cart not dated. Salad mix in cooler not dated. There were gnats flying around tea brewing machine.

Non-critical: Prep cooler on far side (extra side) leaking water. Outside of microwave oven was dirty. Floor tiles cracked throughout facility. Wall behind 3-compartment sink dirty. Floor under deep fryer dirty. Floor under Frosty machine/soda machines had trash underneath.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 3.

• R+L Transfer, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington, Jan. 5.

Critical: Observed food employees handling money on register and not washing hands before putting on gloves to prepare food (hand sanitizer used). Corrected.

Non-critical: Thermometer unavailable, and shelving has black residue accumulations, in Naked Beverage cooler. Pasta salad stored out of original container missing common name label. Boxes of food/supplies stored on floor. Single-use container (cottage cheese) being re-used to store pasta salad. Ice making machines and scoop holders are dirty. Light bulb nonworking in vent hood. Shelving in walk-in cooler is rusty. Grease and debris accumulated on sides of fryers and grill.

• R+L Cafe, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington, Jan. 5. No concerns at time of visit.

• Ron’s Place, 126 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Jan. 6.

Critical: Sausage gravy 43°F, chicken dip 43°F (3-door cooler); must be maintained cold at 41°F or less. Person In Charge stated will adjust thermostat and clean equipment. Raw shell eggs found on top shelf in 3-door cooler. PIC relocated to bottom shelf. Corrected.

Non-critical: Black residues observed under air-dry rack. Food splatter/debris accumulated on prep coolers and under grill. Inside surfaces of microwave had food residue accumulations. Reach-in freezer has frost accumulations. Ice scoop bucket has rust accumulations. Light fixtures (above 3-sink/ice machine room) have nonworking lights. Floor tiles missing/damaged (bar, ice machine areas, etc.)

• Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Jan. 6.

Critical: Food items in walk-in cooler were found expired (spaghetti sauce Dec. 15, beets Dec. 20, tomato soup Dec. 25, mozzarella cheese Dec. 23). Person In Charges discarded and corrected.

Non-critical: Boxes of supplies found on floor in dry stock room. Device (thermometer or stickers) unavailable to measure dish contact sanitizing temperature for warewash machine. Shelf in walk-in cooler has rust accumulations.

• Wilmington Bowling Center, 2667 SR 22, Wilmington, Jan. 4.

Non-critical: Accumulations/spillage in bottom of storage refrigerator. Pink residues on guard in ice making machine and ice scoop holder. Corrected. Light bulbs nonworking in dry storage/refrigerator room.

• Wilmington Nursing & Rehab, 75 Hale St., Wilmington, Jan. 4.

Critical: Inside area of juice nozzle had accumulations. Person In Charge removed and corrected.

Non-critical: Cove trim/covering on front of mop sink is not secure.

• Roberts Arena, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Jan. 6. Everything looks good.

• WEC Sugar Shack, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Jan. 6. License issued. Hand soap and paper towels needed at hand sink.

Follow-up: Approx. 30 days.

• Starbucks, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Jan. 6. Everything looks good.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-2.jpg