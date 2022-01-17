COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Sunday, Jan. 23

• “The Lego Batman Movie” continues the “Sunday Come in from the Cold Family-Friendly Matinee Series” at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. All tickets are $5 at the door.

Saturday, Jan. 29

• Phil Dirt and the Dozers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Sunday, Jan. 30

• “The Muppets” continues the “Sunday Come in from the Cold Family-Friendly Matinee Series” at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. In this 2011 film, a Muppet fanatic with some help from his two human compatriots must regroup the Muppet gang to stop an avaricious oil mogul from taking down one of their precious life-longing treasures. All tickets are $5 at the door.

Thursday, Feb. 3

• Free Community Hep C/HIV Clinic at BrightView, 485 W. Main St., Wilmington, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. For those who have never been tested, it’s a single finger stick. For those who need a confirmation test, it’s a simple blood test. After a confirmation of HIV or Hep C, treatment is completely free. No registration required; just show up.

Saturday, Feb. 19

• Hotel California — Eagles tribute band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, Feb. 26

• “George Washington Carver and Friends”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, March 12

• “Love Letters” starring Amy Yasbeck and Steve Burnette — presented by, and marking the debut of, the Murphy Stage Company — is a one-night-only fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Murphy Theatre. The funny yet heart-touching play will be the return of Amy Yasbeck to her Uncle Charlie Murphy’s theatre.

Friday, March 18

• The Drowsy Lads “Post-St. Patty’s Day Hangover Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, March 19

• “County Legends Tribute Tour” featuring the hits of Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Keith Urban at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Tuesday, April 5

• Giuliano Graniti, concert pianist, in partnership with Wilmington College, performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, April 9

• ABBAmania featuring the hits of one of the biggest-selling groups of all-time is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, April 16

• “Alice in Wonderland”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .