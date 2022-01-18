March for Life held in Wilmington

A March for Life on courthouse square in Wilmington was held Monday evening. The annual local event is in response to the Roe v. Wade ruling of January 1973. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments last month in a major abortion case challenging Roe, centering on a Mississippi law. The Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling by early July.

