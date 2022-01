Snow fell beginning Sunday afternoon through early Monday, with kids and many adults — off for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday — making the best of the wintry conditions. We put out the call on Facebook for our readers to post their best winter fun photos, and as usual, you came through!

