Senators express solidarity with Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE – Seven U.S. senators met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday as part of their bipartisan Congressional Delegation (CODEL) to Ukraine.

At the meeting were Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Roger Wicker (R-MS)

During their meeting, the senators expressed strong solidarity with Ukraine in the face of increased Russian aggression, including further military buildup on the Ukraine/Russia border as well as the ongoing conflict in Donbas and purported annexation of Crimea, according to a news release from Sen. Portman’s office.

The senators expressed their deep concern over the buildup of Russia’s forces in and around Ukraine, and pledged to continue to support funding for Ukraine’s defense in the U.S. Senate. Discussions touched further needs Ukraine has for assistance to counter the Russian threat.

The senators also discussed the need for Ukraine to continue its democratic reforms in order to position the country for membership in NATO.

The senators discussed increased funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative that recently passed Congress as part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 National Defense Authorization Act. The initiative has been extended through 2022 and its funding has been increased from $250 to $300 million per year, with at least $75 million specifically designated for lethal assistance.

The funds will be used to help train, equip, and provide support for the Ukrainian government and armed forces in their effort to defend their independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity against Russian aggression.

“This is a critical time in Ukraine’s history and our delegation sent a message to Russia and the people of Ukraine that the United States stands with Ukraine in response to unwarranted and unprovoked Russian aggression,” said Portman in the news release. “As a bipartisan delegation representing different parts of the country across the political spectrum, we made it clear that the cause of freedom knows no political boundary in the U.S. Congress. We expressed our solidarity with the people of Ukraine in protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Vladimir Putin has made the biggest mistake of his career in underestimating how courageously the people of Ukraine will fight him if he invades. Vladimir Putin’s plan is to divide, demoralize, and degrade democracy through a hybrid war of cyber, military action, and misinformation. But there will be consequences for this unprovoked aggression. America is bound to Ukraine by an unshakable dedication to freedom, independence and democracy. We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine — unstintingly and unwaveringly – as they fight this battle,” said Blumenthal.

“In the face of Russian aggression, it is incredibly important to have our bipartisan delegation come to Kyiv and demonstrate Congress’ enduring support for Ukraine. We had an informative and productive trip. There is strong unity in our respect and support for the Ukrainian people and their independence,” said Cramer.

“Ukraine is a vital U.S. partner who is standing resolute in the face of Vladimir Putin’s shameful and illegal aggression,” said Wicker. “I appreciated the opportunity to meet with President Zelenskyy to express our strong and united support for Ukraine. It is imperative that the United States stay strong in the face of Russian aggression and stand by our friends who are fighting for freedom.”

Portman https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Rob-Portman.jpg Portman