UFP Blanchester donates to high school

UFP Blanchester, LLC and Blanchester High School held a UFP Night Friday during the Blanchester vs. Georgetown game. UFP Blanchester gave a donation of $2,500 to the high school, while also giving out UFP swag and the cheerleaders tossed out t-shirts. UFP plans to make this an annual event.

UFP Blanchester, LLC and Blanchester High School held a UFP Night Friday during the Blanchester vs. Georgetown game. UFP Blanchester gave a donation of $2,500 to the high school, while also giving out UFP swag and the cheerleaders tossed out t-shirts. UFP plans to make this an annual event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_8766.jpg UFP Blanchester, LLC and Blanchester High School held a UFP Night Friday during the Blanchester vs. Georgetown game. UFP Blanchester gave a donation of $2,500 to the high school, while also giving out UFP swag and the cheerleaders tossed out t-shirts. UFP plans to make this an annual event.