Sheriff’s reports: Local couple victim of scam; thief leaves behind debit card

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 10, deputies responded to a residence in reference to a theft on Hannah Court in Wilmington/Adams Township. Upon arrival, deputies located a 35-year-old male resident who was intoxicated and in possession of a loaded handgun. The weapons would be taken as evidence by deputies. Alcohol was believed to be involved. An investigation is pending.

• At 7:09 p.m. on Jan. 12, a 73-year-old Wilmington female reported an attempt at stealing a catalytic converter at the 4300 block of State Route 134 South in Washington Township. A floor jack and credit/debit card were taken as evidence. A 26-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect.

• At 5:27 a.m. on Jan. 13, a 23-year-old Martinsville male reported his spouse allegedly attempted to run him over with her vehicle. The victim had apparently minor injuries, according to the report. The incident took place around Wilson Road and U.S. 22 in Union Township. A 36-year-old Wilmington female was listed as a suspect.

• At 2 p.m. on Jan. 11, an elderly couple from the Blanchester area reported identity fraud costing them thousands of dollars. According to the report, they advised they got a message from Microsoft saying there was something wrong with their bank account. Someone claiming to be from the bank called them and said the account had been debited. The caller then told the couple to withdraw their money from the account “so not (to) have sufficient funds to cover the error,” according to the report. The two then received a call from someone claiming to be from the FBI saying the couple should send their funds via bitcoin to a location. The report lists $15,000 as the stolen amount.

• At 6:39 p.m. on Jan. 12, a 38-year-old Xenia male report four generators were stolen from a residence at the 500 block of State Route 72 North in Sabina/Richland Township. The generators are valued at $800.

• At 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 5, a 44-year-old Wilmington male reported a theft occurring at a South 2nd Street residence in Clarksville. According to the report, a $500 valued piece of construction/industrial equipment was stolen from the front porch.

• At 1:27 p.m. on Jan. 10, a company from West Chester reported an air handling unit, valued at $850, was stolen from the 100 block of Oliver Trail in Wilmington/Adams Township.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

