Local Briefs: CM awarded grant; CC Metro Housing sets next meeting

CM gets homelessness funds

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie Local School district received a grant of over $20,000 through the Clinton County Foundation to address youth homelessness.

At the January meeting of the school board, CM Superintendent Matt Baker said many people probably would be surprised to learn there is a homeless population in the Clinton-Massie district.

The funds will be used in what the district is calling a homeless resource navigation pilot program, which is meant “to get kids out of homeless status and into permanent housing,” said Baker.

Metro Housing sets meeting

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public. If you would like to be placed on the agenda, please call Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749, ext. 3, by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.