Wilmington College issues citation in honor of Barbara Kaplan

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College remembered Barbara Kaplan and her 32 years of dedicated service at the institution earlier this month with the presentation of a “Certificate of Excellence” in her memory.

Kaplan, a 1972 WC alumna, returned to her alma mater in 1981 as executive assistant to the president and director of alumni affairs before becoming dean of students and, ultimately, serving as director of career resources, She retired from that position in 2013 and, sadly, passed away last March following a lengthy illness.

WC President Trevor Bates and Rich Sidwell, chair of the Board of Trustees, presented her husband, Benjamin Kaplan, with an exemplary service award encased in a dark green Wilmington College document cover. It cites that, “Barbara’s highly commendable work and passion for enhancing the student experience during her years at WC leaves a legacy of alumni success and stands as an inspiration for those who have followed her in serving students at Wilmington College.”

Bates said the College will follow this award with others honoring former College personnel who, like Barbara Kaplan, contributed greatly to the student experience. An appropriate campus location is being considered for a plaque listing all those honored in this manner.

In accepting the citation honoring his wife of 50 years, Benjamin Kaplan, also an alumnus of the College, noted how Barbara was “committed to the dreams and potential” of Wilmington College students. “She always encouraged her students to let your light shine bright.”

Benjamin Kaplan, displaying the service citation in honor of his late wife, is flanked by Board Chair Rich Sidwell on the left and President Trevor Bates on the right in front of WC’s iconic College Hall. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_KaplanCitation.jpg Benjamin Kaplan, displaying the service citation in honor of his late wife, is flanked by Board Chair Rich Sidwell on the left and President Trevor Bates on the right in front of WC’s iconic College Hall. Submitted photo