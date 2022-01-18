Max & Erma’s closing, but …

WILMINGTON — Max & Erma’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn and Roberts Center announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that the eatery is closing after 20 years.

“It’s been over 20 years since our Max & Erma’s location debuted in Clinton County, Ohio,” a message stated. “Since then, we’ve served customers from the Roberts Centre, Holiday Inn, local community and beyond. Private events, holiday celebrations, no matter the occasion, we’ve been blessed with wonderful visitors and employees. Your support has been crucial in maintaining the quality service and family atmosphere our clientele have come to expect.”

Although the restaurant announced that its last day will be Sunday, Jan. 30, they also stated, “After the 30th, Max & Erma’s may be gone, but stay tuned for what’s to come. Stay tuned for the brand new restaurant announcement!”

The News Journal will provide more information when it’s available.