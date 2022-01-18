City of Wilmington landfill closed Wednesday, to re-open Thursday

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced that the city landfill will be closed for one day on Wednesday, January 19. The closure is due to COVID-related issues.

The landfill will reopen to full operations on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

“During this closure, all commercial and residential trash collection services will continue as normal. This closure affects hauling into the landfill by entities other than the City trash trucks,” stated Service Director Brian A. Shidaker.

Residential customers will also not be able to utilize drop off services at the landfill on Wednesday.

For questions regarding the closure, please contact the Service Director’s Office at (937) 382-6509.

