Posted on by

Wintertime’s wonders

,

photo

It’s never too cool or snowy to see nature’s wonders up close at Cowan Lake State Park, as these recent scenes show. Wintertime activities range from hiking, nature-watching and photography to — under the proper conditions — sledding, cross-country skiing, and even ice fishing. For more on what’s available for everyone, visit the state park’s website https://bit.ly/3fEy9CO and also visit the Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park Facebook page @FriendsCaringForCowanLake.

— — —

Keith Pohly – Spittin’ Image photos

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_little-birdie.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_cardinal.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_many-birds-sit-in-trees.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_sky-full-of-birds.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_two-eagles-closest.jpg