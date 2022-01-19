Wintertime’s wonders

It’s never too cool or snowy to see nature’s wonders up close at Cowan Lake State Park, as these recent scenes show. Wintertime activities range from hiking, nature-watching and photography to — under the proper conditions — sledding, cross-country skiing, and even ice fishing. For more on what’s available for everyone, visit the state park’s website https://bit.ly/3fEy9CO and also visit the Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park Facebook page @FriendsCaringForCowanLake.

— — —

Keith Pohly – Spittin’ Image photos