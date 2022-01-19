Take the 2022 Polar Plunge and support Clinton County Special Olympics

Be cool and take the plunge to support the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Special Olympics.

What is the 2022 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio?

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, staff will stand outside, in the cold, at the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Nike Center) at 4495 SR 730 at 12:30 p.m. — and allow someone to pour a 5-gallon bucket of ice water over their heads!

In the meantime, they will be collecting pledges to raise money for Special Olympics Ohio, which is “advancing the global inclusion revolution through sports, health education, and leadership programs that empower people with intellectual disabilities.”

How can you get involved? You can donate or take the plunge; if you decide to take the plunge, join their team and start collecting pledges ASAP. Pledges are due on Feb. 22.

Participants are also encouraged to dress in costume, and their will be a Costume Contest. You can dress up individually or as a group. Bring a dry outfit and a towel on Feb. 22 because you will get wet.

The CCBDD’s goal is to raise $1,000.

Donate or join the team at https://www.classy.org/team/397922 .

What are the incentives?

$75 – You can participate in the plunge and you will get a 2021 Polar Plunge t-shirt!

$250 – 2022 Polar Plunge t-shirt and a Special Olympics Ohio blanket

$500 – 2022 Polar Plunge t-shirt and a Special Olympics Ohio knit hat

$1000 – 2022 Polar Plunge t-shirt and a Special Olympics Ohio cooler

Questions? Call or Email Latasha Ruddle at 937-944-3895 or lruddle@nikecenter.org .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Polar-Plunge-logo.jpg