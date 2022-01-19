Revisiting Wilmington’s History

WILMINGTON — U.S. History and U.S. Government students at Wilmington High School were able to learn from and talk to one of the cornerstones of our community, Wilmington College Professor Emeritus Neil Snarr, on January 13 and 14.

Professor Snarr, drawing from his years of experience, research, and dedication to the Wilmington community, engaged with students on the topics of Wilmington’s history, different political/social movements, and the importance of being present in political and historical discussions.

Along with his wealth of knowledge, he brought images and articles related to the history of Wilmington that allowed students to think about their community in new and engaging ways.

The students and teachers of Wilmington High School wish to thank Professor Snarr for coming in to speak about his experiences and research, and for being an invaluable member of the Wilmington community who was generous enough to share his work.

Wilmington College Professor Emeritus Neil Snarr speaks to the high school class. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Neil-visits.jpg Wilmington College Professor Emeritus Neil Snarr speaks to the high school class. Submitted photo