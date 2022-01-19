The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 10 and Jan. 14:

• Catherine Ross, 36, of New Vienna, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 11, 2022 to Jan. 11, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Ross must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. The license was destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective January 20. Additional charges of O.V.I.-high test, failure to control, marijuana possession, and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Mark Stewart, 24, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Stewart must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Josyph Runyon, 30, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Runyon must have no contact with the victim or the incident location. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Kia Williams, 34, of Cincinnati, obstructing official business, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Elliott Biscardi, 20, of Lynchburg, going 110 in a 55 mph speed zone, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 13, 2022 to Jan. 23, 2022, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Biscardi must commit any moving violations for two years. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Joshua Grigsby, 41, of Lewisburg, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Katlyn Bobbitt, 23, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. A no operator’s license charge and a tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Shalynn Fowler, 21, of Martinsville, theft. Fowler must write a letter of apology and complete diversion.

• Taylor Little, 23, of Washington Court House, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Little.

• Ray Farvan, 50, of Portland, Oregon, going 94 in a 50 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Farvan.

• Salat Kassim, 41, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case waived by Kassim.

• Margaret Evans, 52, of Port William, theft. Eans must write a letter of apology and complete diversion. Sentencing has been stayed.

• Avalon Rich, 20, of Dayton, theft. Rich must write a letter of apology and complete diversion. If compliant, the guilty plea will be vacated and dismissed.

