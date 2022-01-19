Clinton County real estate sales

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Jeffrey L. and Dolly G. Heston to Billy D. and Crystal L. Price, 4649 U.S. 22/S.R. 3 and six more U.S. 22/S.R. 3 properties all of which are in Adams Township, total of 1 acre, $100,000.

Parkers Developers LLC to Christopher E. Hill and Jamie K. Scott, 384 North Wood Street and one more North Wood Street property both in Wilmington, $115,000.

Elm Companies LLC to Shaun McDermott and Maitlyn Dalena Cave, 655 Bernice Street in Wilmington, $160,000.

Derek A. Harper to James Trout, 5139 State Route 72 and 5147 State Route 72 both in Wilson Township, total of 5.3 acres, $72,000.

Barbara E. Kaplan RLT to Landrum Oil Inc., 1645 West Main Street and 40 East Vine Street both in Wilmington, total of 3.9 acres, $630,000.

Looney FRLT to Evan Douglas Mustard, 5800 State Route 73 and one more State Route 73 property both in Green Township, 6.7 acres, $260,000.

Norbert J. and Shannon E. Martini to Beverly R. and Michael L. Burkhart, 1516 Woodside Drive in Wilmington, $269,500.

Adrian R. Boland to Courtney R. Stewart and William M. Ryan, 113 A Street in Wilmington, $93,000.

Michael S. Wagstaff to Darrell Coldiron, 77 State Route 73 in New Vienna, 0.4 acre, $76,000.

Sheila M. Hayslip ½ interest and Jody Hayslip ½ interest to Thomas and Faith Napier Trust, 840 Gumley Road in Washington Township, 2.7 acres, $269,000.

Lora R. Mass to Dakotah Bennett, 1429 Wayne Road in Wilmington, 0.2 acre, $107,500.

Angela K. Sipniewski to Brooke A. Reynolds and Noah R. Cline, 920 Kathryn Drive in Wilmington, $188,900.

Jeremy Collingham 67/100 interest and Janice Williams and Charrise Schafer 33/100 interest to Jeremy Collingham, 927 Bethel Lane in Washington Township, 2.4 acres, $27,500.

Cross Creek Haven LLC to Jarred Michael Miller, 5891 Farmers Road in Clark Township, $140,000.

Patrick K. and Nancy Ederer to Victoria Ederer, 384 Thorne Avenue in Wilmington, $90,000.

Steve Swingley and Linda Scharck to Steve Swingley ½ interest and Gary Cunagin ½ interest and Sharon Cunagin, 921 West Champlin Road in Washington Township, 0.9 acre, $11,000.

Steve Swingley ½ interest, and Gary Cunagin ½ interest and Sharon Cunagin to Gary and Sharon Cunagin, 921 West Champlin Road in Washington Township, 0.9 acre, $11,000.

Dean D. Tharr to Diana Miller, 11845 State Route 73 in Green Township, 0.2 acre, $15,000.

Philip LF Faber RTA to Nathan Smith, 8204 U.S. 22/S.R. 3 in Vernon Township, 5 acres, $357,500.

Cross Creek Haven LLC to Judy K. and Brian D. Leonard, 5891 Farmers Road in Clark Township, $140,000.

W. Eugene and Carol A. Nickell to Clayton Howard and Angela Kay Cole, 3733 South Beechgrove Road in Union Township, 2.6 acres, $299,200.

Austin Chisman to Trevor Cantrell, 68 Ruby Avenue and one more Ruby Avenue property both in Wilmington, $155,000.

G&L Development LLC to Darlene K. and Douglas J. Baumgartner, 811 Olivers Trail in Adams Township, 3.9 acres, $92,700.

Larry A. Stanley to McCoy Properties LLC, 53 East Locust Street in Wilmington, 0.1 acre, $225,000.

G&L Development LLC to Noah M. and Leslie Jordan Dell, 378 Olivers Trail in Adams Township, 3 acres, $88,900.

Randall Martin Lamb to Vincent and Joyce Lamb, 69 West College Street in New Vienna, $45,000.

Smoke Stack LLC Properties to Renaissance Men Properties LLC, 108 Broadway Street in Midland, 0.2 acre, $27,400.

Smoke Stacks LLC to Renaissance Men Properties LLC, 104 Broadway Street and one more Broadway Street property both in Midland, total 0.3 acre, $54,700.

Terry T. and Pamela S. Glorius to Nathan Back, 31 Shull Road in Marion Township, 30.9 acres, $230,000.

DSH & Sons Properties LLC to Anthony S. Butcher, 197 Richardson Drive in Wilmington, $70,000.

Robert T. and Patricia A. Barnhorst to Regina M. and Jason P. Christensen, 286 Todds Ridge Road in Union Township, $465,000.

Vernon Baldwin Inc. to Educational Media Foundation, 3392 Farmers Road in Washington Township, 2.8 acres, $14,900.

William R. Pobst to Craig Buckley, 906 Williams Drive in Wilmington, $189,500.

D&M Investments of Ohio LLC to Jessica and Jonathan Cooper, 338 Locust Street in Wilmington, $86,500.

Jannette R. Allen to Chad A. Wayman, 605 Cherry Street and two more Cherry Street properties all in Blanchester, $65,000.

Edward L. Sr. and Wilma J. Washington to American General Mortgage Loan Trust, 429 Clinton Street and one more Clinton Street property both in Wilmington, $77,700.

Kristen Bradley to Midfirst Bank, 236 Bland Avenue and one more Bland Avenue property both in Blanchester, $78,300.

Mallory Deibel to Bret Raymond Ledford Jr., 156 Pansy Pike in Blanchester, $180,000.

Karen M. Wappelhorst to Carole E. Cleves, 1141 Stingley Road and one more Stingley Road property both in Chester Township, 12.2 acres, $435,000.

Rice Home Builders LLC to David L. and Toni S. Michalk, Truesdell Street in Wilmington, 5.2 acres, $89,000.

Guy E. and Viola Riddle Trust to Robert and Wilma Pauley, 204 and 208 North Howard Street both in Sabina, $60,000.

Diana Miller to Spencer Wanlass and Shuo Gu, 11845 State Route 73 in Green Township, 0.2 acre, $25,000.

Denny J. and Sandra Kay Wilson to Owen Thompson, 5869 U.S. 22/S.R. 3 West in Adams Township, 1.6 acres, $239,000.

Denny J. and Sandra Kay Wilson to Owen Thompson, a U.S. 22/S.R. 3 West property in Adams Township, 0.9 acre, $5,000.

Douglas A. and Kenna J. Satterfield to Phyllis M. Hale, 282 West Locust Street in Wilmington, 0.1 acre, $35,000.

Rodney C. Plymale ½ interest and Amanda N. Plymale ½ interest to Marion E. Mastnick, 472 State Route 72 in Richland Township, $153,000.

