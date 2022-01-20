TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Thursday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2022. There are 345 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 20, 1942, Nazi officials held the notorious Wannsee conference, during which they arrived at their “final solution” that called for exterminating Europe’s Jews.

On this date:

In 1265, England’s first representative Parliament met for the first time.

In 1801, Secretary of State John Marshall was nominated by President John Adams to be chief justice of the United States.

In 1936, Britain’s King George V died after his physician injected the mortally ill monarch with morphine and cocaine to hasten his death; the king was succeeded by his eldest son, Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne 11 months later to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4.

In 1961, John F. Kennedy was inaugurated as the 35th President of the United States.

In 1964, Capitol Records released the album “Meet the Beatles!”

In 1981, Iran released 52 Americans it had held hostage for 444 days, minutes after the presidency had passed from Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan.

In 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2020, Chinese government experts confirmed human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus, saying two people caught the virus from family members and that some health workers had tested positive.

Today’s Birthdays: Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 92. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 82. Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 70. Comedian Bill Maher is 66. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 64. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 57. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is 57. Actor Rainn Wilson is 56. TV personality Melissa Rivers is 54. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is 50.